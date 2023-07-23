Large crowd blocks firefighters from Price structure fire scene

PRICE, Utah — A large crowd prevented firefighters from immediately accessing a scene while a structure burned in Price on Saturday.

The Helper Fire Department posted the story behind the incident on social media.

According to the department, fire units arrived and were held up by "multiple spectators and traffic stopping in the middle of the road." Fire Chief Matt Montoya said approximately 50 cars had blocked the street, not allowing fire equipment to get through.

"Under no circumstances should the public drive to the scene, stop or hinder, in any way, access for first responders," the department wrote. "We are asking the public to help with this issue as it has become a problem.

"Always keep in mind as the public is watching, taking photos and recording, somebody's home and everything they own is being destroyed."