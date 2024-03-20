'Large explosion' reported at American Fork duplex

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Nearly every first responder in American Fork rushed to the scene of a reportedly large explosion at a duplex early Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., a large explosion was reported at a duplex near 67 North 370 East Street.

FOX 13 viewer Debbie Pinnock Ivie shared a view of the explosion moments after it happened, showing smoke filling the sky and first responders rushing to the area.

Many details were not made immediately available by officials including what caused it and if anybody was injured or killed as a result.

"At this point in time, we're not sure who was in there, if anybody is still in there, there's a lot of unknowns," said American Fork Police Chief Cameron Paul.

Police told FOX 13 News an investigation is underway to figure out more about what led to the explosion.

After getting word of the explosion an "all call" went out to responders throughout the city, with nearly every resource rushing to the area to help as needed.

A FOX 13 News crew at the scene observed dozens of police, ambulance teams and firefighters in the neighborhood.

A fire sparked as a result of the explosion was quickly extinguished and officials said the next steps include securing what's left of the structure.

"We've got crews that are still responding actually to make sure that components of the house are shored up so we can go in and do a little bit more searching," Paul said.

