Suspect in custody, large police presence closes major Salt Lake City road

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 11:56:26-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A large police presence in a Salt Lake City neighborhood on Wednesday has forced road closures and warnings for residents to avoid the area.

One person is in custody following an unknown incident and police have closed 700 East in the area of 700 and 800 South.

The Salt Lake City and Unified Police departments are working together with the investigation.

While police say there is no danger to the public, people should stay away from the area as officials remain on the scene.

