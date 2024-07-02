Watch Now
Large police presence responding in downtown Salt Lake City

matheson courthouse.JPG
FOX 13 News
matheson courthouse.JPG
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 02, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — A large police presence was seen outside the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.

Due to police activity, Utah Transit Authority put a bus bridge in place to reroute passengers around the impacted area.

Red and Blue TRAX lines saw delays and impacts due to the incident.

Officials are expected to give a briefing of the situation at 2 p.m.

A FOX 13 News crew saw multiple police cars from Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County responding to the area as pedestrians watched nearby.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest information.

