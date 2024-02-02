Watch Now
Large sinkhole forms in front yard of Sandy home, water shut off for nearby houses

SANDY, Utah — Officials are working to repair a sewer line after a broken water main created a large sinkhole in the front yard of a Sandy home Thursday.

The sinkhole was reported at a residence on Silver Sage Drive caused by the broken main that affected the landscaping and portions of the sidewalk after the sewer line below also broke.

While the water main has been fixed, officials will keep the water shut off for as many as 34 homes as repairs continue for the line.

It is not known when water services will be restored at this time.

