Larry H. Miller family dealerships bought as part of $3.2 billion deal

SALT LAKE CITY — Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the eighth largest dealer group in the U.S., have been sold as part of a $3.2 billion deal to the Atlanta-based Asbury Automotive Group Inc., the company announced Wednesday.

The Miller family owned the Utah Jazz for 35 years before they sold the team for an estimated $1.66 billion. Now, they’re selling all of their car dealerships.

The deal for the Miller dealerships, which also includes a company called Total Care Auto, powered by Landcar, was valued at $3.2 billion.

“Larry H. Miller Dealerships is one of the most respected automotive dealer groups in the United States with a strong culture and stewardship mentality,” said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition is a unique opportunity to rapidly expand Asbury’s presence into these desirable, high-growth Western markets with strong accretion from day-one, with this impressive group and its rich history. Larry H. Miller Dealerships is a well-run operation with long tenured employees and a senior leadership team equaling over 5,300 passionate team members, all of whom have had a part in building and carrying forward the legacy that Larry H. and Gail Miller founded over 42 years ago."

“Since our family’s purchase of a single Utah dealership in 1979, we have been honored to cultivate a strong, values-based culture and customer-first business model within the automotive industry for more than four decades,” said Gail Miller, Owner, Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “We feel a great sense of stewardship to our incredible associates and their families, to our loyal customers and partners, and to the communities where we operate. As always, we believe that being in business is a means to doing good, and this transaction will elevate our ability to continue to enrich lives through our philanthropic efforts as well as reinvest in new ventures.”

The total sale included 54 new vehicle dealerships, seven used vehicle dealerships and 11 collision centers. Larry H. Miller sells more than 115,000 new and used vehicles every year, according to MarketWatch.