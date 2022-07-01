Laser light shows will replace fireworks in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City will host laser light shows on July 2 and July 23 to celebrate the Independence Day and Pioneer Day holidays in lieu of city-sponsored fireworks in order to ease air quality concerns and reduce fire danger.

Extreme drought conditions across the state have led to fireworks bans or restrictions; most of the foothills, benches, and mountains in Salt Lake County have total bans because of the particular danger fire poses in those areas.

READ: Here's where fireworks are restricted in Salt Lake County

“Salt Lake City is excited to offer residents these celebratory events that won’t compromise our air quality,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We’re asking residents to avoid lighting personal fireworks as much as possible due to current fire danger and worsening summer air quality and the City is following suit.

"We know summer holiday shows are an important tradition for local families and think residents will be as wowed as ever by the laser lights.”

Both shows will begin after sundown around 9:30 p.m. Attendees should arrive early to enjoy music, food trucks, and to reserve a place on the lawn.

On July 2, the laser show and festivities will take place at Jordan Park, 1060 South 99 West, from 8:00—10:00 p.m.

On July 23, the show will take place from 8:00—10:00 p.m. at Liberty Park at 600 East 900 South.Show details:

Personal fireworks are prohibited in many parts of the city due to fire danger. Residents who plan to use personal fireworks should refer to the Salt Lake City Fire Department website for safety information and maps of restricted areas.