SALT LAKE CITY — The very last Utahn deployed to Afghanistan with the Utah National Guard is back home Wednesday after a year's deployment.

WATCH: Final Utah National Guard troops return home from Afghanistan

Chief Warrant Officer Two Garrick Paynter is an ex-marine, and now Apache helicopter pilot.

FOX 13 photojournalist Pete Deluca and anchor Bob Evans got to be at his homecoming as Paynter made his way through the airport, and into the arms of his loving wife and family.