Late blooming flowers from record snowfall extends the Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point

LEHI, Utah — This year's record snowfall is bringing lots of late-blooming spring flowers to Thanksgiving Point, leading them to extend their Tulip Festival from May 13 to May 20.

Thousands of new blooms will also delight visitors, thanks to the Guinness World Record effort to break "Most Bulbs Planted in One Hour by a Team."

Over 100 volunteers and 50 staff shattered that record on October 7, 2022, planting 41,089 bulbs, besting the previous record of 15,690 nearly threefold.

Visitors can enjoy 750,000 spring flowers, over 100 varieties of tulips, and various food and entertainment attractions at the festival.

Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens is located at 2100 N Garden Drive in Lehi.

