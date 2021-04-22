Latter-Day Saint Church history sites to begin reopening in May

SALT LAKE CITY — After over a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced a phased reopening plan for church history sites around the United States.

Individual site reopenings will be based on local conditions, government guidelines and missionary staffing availability.

Sites will follow local public health department guidelines including social distancing and wearing face masks. "Where face masks are optional by law, they may still be required at historic sites in spaces where social distancing is difficult," the Church wrote on a webpage with information about reopening procedures.

The Brigham Young Winter Home and Office, Hamblin Home and St. George Tabernacle are expected to open in Utah on May 1. Tours will be limited to 20 people or less and face masks are required while on tours.

The Cove Fort historic site located in Beaver, Utah is tentatively scheduled for reopening on May 28. Advanced appointments will not be necessary but group sized will be limited and masks are required on tours.

Below is a tentative reopening schedule released by the Church:

May 1

California



Illinois

Iowa

Nebraska

Utah

May 28

New York



Missouri

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Utah

Vermont

Wyoming