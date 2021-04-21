Latter-Day Saint Church notifies sex therapist of official excommunication

SALT LAKE CITY — After holding a membership council in Kansas, a Utah sex therapist was notified that she has been excommunicated from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints due to her public statements that contradict the church's teachings.

Natasha Helfer lived in Kansas before moving to Utah two years ago and has denied publicly opposing the church's teachings and leaders.

Helfer posted a letter to her Facebook page that explained her church membership records were removed as a result of the council.

"After carefully and prayerfully considering this matter, it was the decision of the council to withdraw your church membership in response to conduct contrary to the law and order of the church," the letter from the area stake president reads.

Reports state that Stake President Stephen Daley sent Helfer a letter in November 2020, in which he expressed concern that her public views on pornography, masturbation and same-sex marriage went against the church's teachings.

The notification to Helfer made it clear that the decision to withdraw her membership records was not because of her professional work, but rather her "clear and deliberate opposition to the church."

"Natasha, many of the letters I received were supportive of your professional services and expressed gratitude for the help you have given, which I appreciate. However, this council had nothing to do with your practice as a therapist," the letter reads.