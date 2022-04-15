Latter-day Saint President Nelson becomes oldest in history of church

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson has become the oldest President that has ever led The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 97 years, seven months and six days old.

With this milestone, President Nelson passes President Gordon B. Hinkley who died at the age of 97 years, seven months and five days in January of 2008.

President Nelson was born September 9, 1924 in Salt Lake City and served for 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles before he became President of the Church in January 2018.

He is known for his medical career before being called to serve in church leadership and graduated first in his class from medical school. He also received doctoral degrees from the University of Utah and University of Minnesota.