Law enforcement dedicates DUI enforcement blitz to boy killed by impaired driver

WEST JORDAN, Utah — New Year's Eve celebrations often involve libations, but local law enforcement agencies want to remind revelers never to drink and drive.

Utah Highway Patrol and West Jordan Police Department will join forces for a special NYE DUI enforcement blitz to honor the memory of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell who was struck and killed by an impaired driver as he rode his bike home from a grocery store in West Jordan last April.

West Jordan officers eventually arrested the driver, who had fled the scene.

“Eli was taken from his family far too soon by the selfish actions of one person. Dedicating this enforcement blitz to Eli emphasizes the life-saving impact that removing impaired drivers from our roads has,” says West Jordan Chief Ken Wallentine.

“Every drunk driver our troopers and officers arrest represents possible lives saved. We will continue to enforce our DUI laws to help prevent other families from experiencing tragedies like the Mitchells have had to endure,” says Colonel Mike Rapich.

Though New Year's Eve highlights the dangers of drinking and driving, this year's blitz is part of an ongoing national year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to take impaired drivers off the roads.

Officers from 27 law enforcement agencies throughout the state are working more than 240 overtime shifts to prevent the tragedies caused by impaired driving.

In 2022, 34% of roadway fatalities were related to alcohol or drug-impaired driving.

Law enforcement asks that the public take steps to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel, and to report drunk drivers by calling 911.