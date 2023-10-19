Law enforcement officials hold family summit on fentanyl poisoning, prevention

SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement officials from the DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division, the Utah Attorney General's Office, and the Utah U.S. Attorney's office hosted a Family Summit to hear from those who have lost someone to fentanyl poisoning.

Families from across the state shared their experiences both to learn about resources needed to save lives, and to help state and federal leaders formulate ways to prevent future fentanyl deaths.

“We appreciate all the families that joined us today to share their story and honor their loved ones. It is these tough conversations that help us, as law enforcement, better understand what we can do with our resources to save lives,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky of the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division.

“Fentanyl is the greatest drug threat facing our country and today underscored the importance of awareness and collaboration as we work to reverse the course of the current poisoning and overdose epidemic.”

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes also shared his appreciation of his office's partnership with the DEA and the need to prevent fentanyl from ever entering the state.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and hold responsible those who distribute this poison in our communities.”

According to the DEA, in 2022 alone, it's estimated that 110,757 people died from a drug overdose, including 541 Utahns.

Opioids, including fentanyl, contributed to 74% of those deaths.