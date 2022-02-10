Utah law now in effect will wipe criminal records for some non-violent offenders

SALT LAKE CITY — A new law went into effect on Thursday that will "wipe the slate clean" for approximately 200,000

Utahns whose criminal record will now be removed from their records.

Passed in 2019 by unanimous vote in the Utah legislature, the "Clean Slate Law" applies to non-violent, misdemeanor offenders who have a clean record for the five-to-seven year waiting period.

It's intended to remove the long-term consequences of a criminal record for people who have paid their debt to society.

Having a criminal record can make it difficult to secure employment, gain credit, or find housing.

"We went back 15 years and there were 14,000 people who could have benefited from this kind of a process, said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

"The data shows us that if you go four years without committing a crime, you're propensity commit that crime is no different than you and I, yet they continue to pay a price."

Because of logistical issues during the pandemic, the law's effective date was delayed from May 2020 until Thursday.

A public education campaign is now underway to explain this change, as well as a website that allows people to check the status of their criminal record.

