Lawmaker proposes legalizing the lottery in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session to legalize the lottery in Utah.

"I think it’s time for adults to be able to make adult decisions and to be able to do it and put the money into the state of Utah," Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, said in an interview with FOX 13 News.

The lottery would be used to lower taxes in other areas, she said.

"When I talk to my constituents and they cannot afford to stay in their homes, our property taxes are just getting out of control," Rep. Birkeland said. "We have revenue that’s being spent by Utahns that could benefit. What moral high ground are we standing on when we say that's not government's role?"

Utah's constitution prohibits gambling, including lotteries, but Rep. Birkeland said she intended to propose a constitutional amendment and put it before voters in 2024. She said in researching her legislation, she found Utahns spend as much as $200 million a year on lottery tickets in other states. Utahns typically drive to Evanston, Wyo., Malad, Idaho and Beaver Dam, Ariz. whenever there's a big Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot.

"That’s a lot of money that could be used to, again, lower taxes for Utahns," she said.

Rep. Birkeland said she personally doesn't buy lottery tickets or gamble, but she's heard from constituents who are supportive of her idea. She is also bracing for opposition from social conservatives and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a powerful presence on Utah's Capitol Hill.

When contacted by FOX 13 News, the Church declined to comment on Rep. Birkeland's pending legislation. However, the faith officially opposes all forms of gambling, including lotteries.

Rep. Birkeland said she is ready for it.

"I expect opposition, but my hope is that we can all see in the bigger picture," she said.

In addition to legalizing lotteries, Rep. Birkeland also plans to take care of one thing that's practiced frequently in Utah but technically illegal — charity raffles. Bills have been run in the past to legalize raffles, but it's always been a low priority for the legislature.

"Let's be honest, everyone does them. Every lawmaker has showed up at one where it's happening, an event where it's happening," Rep. Birkeland said. "Schools do it. Churches do it. Everyone's doing charitable raffles. They're for a good cause and technically by the book? They are illegal in Utah. I think it's something that with the lottery we can go ahead and just fix for our state."

The bill will be considered when the full Utah State Legislature begins meeting in January.