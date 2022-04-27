Lawmaker tweets at Elon Musk, offers Utah as site for new Twitter headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart tweeted at Elon Musk on Tuesday, offering up Utah as the new location for Twitter's headquarters if he decides to move the company out of the Bay Area.

And @elonmusk, if you're looking for new Twitter headquarters, feel free to stop by Utah. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) April 26, 2022

There's no indication that Musk plans to move Twitter's home base out of San Francisco and Musk won't officially have full control of the company for another 6 months.

But, if the billionaire did move it to Utah, Silicon Slopes might be a good fit. The area surrounding Lehi is already home to several tech companies ncluding memory process technology companies SanDisk and Intel/Micron Technology joint venture IM Flash Technologies, e-commerce company eBay, data analysis software firm Adobe Systems, and banking and technology services company Zions Bank.