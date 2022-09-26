Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.

The family of renowned painter Minerva Teichert is suing the church, accusing them of taking paintings that don’t belong to them.

Teichert's paintings were in a Wyoming chapel and the family says an agreement meant they were supposed to stay there; but instead, the church moved them.

The church insists the paintings were given to them by Teichert herself before she died in 1976.

A federal judge in Cheyenne has set a jury trial starting in September 2023 to settle the dispute.