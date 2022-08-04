Lawsuit dropped over recount demand in Washington County

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Candidate Willie Billings has dropped his lawsuit demanding a recount in the incredibly close House District 72 Republican primary race.

Billings lost by 10 votes to Joseph Elison in the GOP primary. He sued the county clerk after a recount was canvassed demanding a hand recount of ballots. Court records show that on Wednesday, his attorneys filed to dismiss the lawsuit.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, Billings said that cost of litigation was the factor for it.

"...the cost of proving this in court is huge and the statute saying the Judge shall assign the county’s expenses beyond their legal fees to me, and that cannot be paid out of donations to my campaign means I would owe 10s of thousands of dollars over and above my own legal fees if I were to lose. This is also beyond the risk that I, or most any citizen can afford to take. I have great moral support but very little in the way of donations to fight this battle. The government has a bottomless pit of taxpayer dollars to use against me - and anyone else who is willing to stand up and ask obvious questions," Billings wrote in a public post.

Billings had questioned a statistical sample in an audit performed in the recount. The sample of ballots were weighted toward him, he argued. But the all-Republican Washington County Commission rejected his claims, pointing out the sample was random and the audit was to determine if the vote tabulation machines were working properly (and they concluded they were). They canvassed the recount and defended the audit's accuracy.

"As for fair election practices and responsibility by county officials, there will be much to discuss in the near future. You will be hearing from me, this is not over. Elected officials who have now proven publicly that they are nice during campaign season but arrogant and condescending after they have won have now been publicly identified," Billings wrote.