Lawsuit filed against Utah leaders over redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit has been filed against the state of Utah over its controversial redistricting measures.

The League of Women Voters and Mormon Women for Ethical Government filed the lawsuit on Thursday against the legislature's redistricting committee, House Speaker Brad Wilson, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

It essentially accuses the state of adopting partisan and gerrymandered maps to favor Republicans in political seats, bypassing a voter-approved independent redistricting commission's work.

"Before the Commission had even finished its work, the Legislature devised a partisan gerrymandered map—in violation of the neutral traditional redistricting principles applied under Proposition 4—that would consolidate Republican control of Utah’s congressional delegation for a decade while subordinating voters of minority political viewpoints," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday morning in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court. It specifically seeks to block implementation of the congressional maps approved by the Utah State Legislature last year.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.

Read the lawsuit here: