Lawsuit filed over Utah law closing abortion clinics

SALT LAKE CITY — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the state's new law that requires abortion clinics to close later this year.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court, challenges House Bill 467. The law allows abortions up to 18-weeks of a pregnancy in the case of rape, incest or the health and safety of the mother to be performed only in hospitals and medical clinics. Planned Parenthood has argued that the new law, which goes into effect in May, functionally eliminates abortion in Utah.

"This is a very cruel law and it bans women from seeking care at licensed health centers like Planned Parenthoods where we will no longer be able to provide safe, legal abortion services," said Sarah Stoesz, the group's interim president.

The plaintiffs are asking a judge for an injunction, blocking HB467 from being enforced. Currently, the state's near-total abortion ban is blocked from being enforced while a separate lawsuit is litigated. More than 95% of abortions are performed in clinics like Planned Parenthood, Stoesz told reporters on Monday.

A spokesperson for Governor Spencer Cox's office declined to comment on the litigation to FOX 13 News on Monday.

