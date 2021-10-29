Lawsuit over glitchy student testing system is settled

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit over a glitchy student testing system that resulted in thousands of Utah students having difficulty taking standardized tests in 2019 has finally been settled.

The Utah State Board of Education announced on Friday it had reached a settlement with Questar Assessment. Under the settlement, approved by the board, Utah will be paid $3.3 million for the problems.

"We are glad to reach a conclusion with Questar and move forward," Mark Huntsman, the board's chair, said in a statement announcing the agreement. "This settlement represents the closing of a chapter for the State of Utah and serves the Board’s goal of allowing us to continue to try and provide the very best tools and resources we can in regards to statewide assessments and accountability."

A message left with Questar Assessment on Friday by FOX 13 was not immediately returned.

The problem happened in 2019 when more than 18,000 students across Utah had trouble completing the RISE tests. Questar at the time blamed "slowness" and "intermittent outages" for the problem. Students had to retake the test and parents and teachers were left frustrated. The issue led the Utah State Board of Education to cancel a 10-year, $44 million contract with Questar.