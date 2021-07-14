Lawsuit over SLC police shooting of teen with autism may be settled

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit filed against Salt Lake City police over the shooting of a 13-year-old boy with autism may be settled.

In a new court filing obtained by FOX 13 on Wednesday, attorneys for the parents of the boy and Salt Lake City asked for a delay.

"The purpose of the requested stay is to facilitate the parties’ efforts to resolve this matter out of court," the filing stated.

The judge granted a delay until November.

Golda Barton and Michael Cameron, the parents of the child, filed the lawsuit after the boy was shot 11 times by officers last year. Barton called police seeking help for her child, who was in crisis, and requested authorities send a crisis intervention officer.

Instead, the lawsuit alleges, four officers arrived and shot the boy, leaving him with a number of injuries including a paralyzed left arm. Police were told that he might have a pellet gun, according to the litigation, but the lawsuit claims the officers did not consider de-escalation or any less-than-lethal methods.

The Utah State Legislature recently passed a bill that requires police to disengage with people who are in crisis and not a threat to others, and to have officers specifically trained on how to deal with people with Autism Spectrum Disorder and recognizing mental illnesses.