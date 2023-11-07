LDS apostle accused of leaking tithing records to target wealthy donors

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the most powerful leaders within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is accused of violating Church policy by sharing members' tithing records to target wealthy donors.

Elder M. Russell Ballard is acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The accusation against him is part of a lawsuit filed by five women against Operation Underground Railroad and its former CEO Tim Ballard.

Tim Ballard is not related to President Ballard.

President Ballard was not named as a defendant.

WATCH: Utah AG Sean Reyes accused of witness tampering and intimidation

According to the lawsuit, Davis County investigators revealed President Ballard and "other authorities" leaked the tithing records to OUR to help the nonprofit target wealthy donors "according to OUR's own internal documents."

Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings declined to comment.

Tim Ballard said the accusation is not true.

“I’ve never used Elder Ballard’s name. Ever!" shouted Tim Ballard at an event in September. "I’ve never treaded on his name to ask for anything. I’ve never had any business dealings with him. He’s like a grandfather to me."

The lawsuit also accused the Church of continuing to promote OUR, even after publicly condemning Tim Ballard earlier this year for "morally unacceptable" behavior.

"For example, on October 15, 2023, OUR's President, (Matthew) Osborne, gave a 'Fireside' on 'grooming tactics,' 'extortion schemes,' and other matters, in the New Braunfels 2nd Ward in Texas," the complaint reads.