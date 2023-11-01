LDS church announces 36 new missions, including three in Utah, coming in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to be sent all over the world as leaders have announced plans to open 36 new missions, including three in Utah, in 2024.

The announcement for three dozen new missions comes as more than 72,000 missionaries serve for the church across the world.

In addition to the new missions, church leadership announced missionaries can submit their paperwork up to 150 days before their availability date instead of the current 120 days.

"This change gives prospective missionaries more time to prepare for their missions, shortens the period between a prospective missionary’s availability date and mission start date and reduces visa delays for missionaries assigned to serve outside their home countries," the church explained.

New missions will be created and opened effective July 1, 2024.

The new missions include three areas in Utah; Utah Salt Lake City East, Utah Saratoga Springs and Utah Spanish Fork.

In addition, missions will be opened in other areas around the world including in Africa, South America, the Philippines and more.

Here is the list of new missions, which will be opened July 2024:

Africa Central



Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa South Democratic Republic of the Congo Kolwezi Kenya Nairobi East

Africa South



Madagascar Antananarivo North

Africa West



Ghana Accra North Ghana Takoradi Nigeria Calabar Nigeria Port Harcourt North Sierra Leone Bo

Asia



Cambodia Phnom Penh East Thailand Bangkok East

Asia North



Japan Sendai

Brazil



Brazil Manaus South

Caribbean



Dominican Republic Santo Domingo North

Europe Central



Germany Hamburg

Europe North



Portugal Porto

México



México Mexicali México Puebla East

North America Central



Montana Missoula

North America Southeast



Florida Tallahassee South Carolina Charleston

North America Southwest



Nevada Henderson Texas Dallas South Texas El Paso

North America West



California Modesto

Philippines



Philippines Dumaguete Philippines General Santos Philippines Tuguegarao

South America Northwest



Bolivia Cochabamba South Ecuador Quito West Perú Lima Northeast

South America South



Argentina Tucumán Chile La Serena

Utah

