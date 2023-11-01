LDS church announces 36 new missions, including three in Utah, coming in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to be sent all over the world as leaders have announced plans to open 36 new missions, including three in Utah, in 2024.
The announcement for three dozen new missions comes as more than 72,000 missionaries serve for the church across the world.
In addition to the new missions, church leadership announced missionaries can submit their paperwork up to 150 days before their availability date instead of the current 120 days.
"This change gives prospective missionaries more time to prepare for their missions, shortens the period between a prospective missionary’s availability date and mission start date and reduces visa delays for missionaries assigned to serve outside their home countries," the church explained.
New missions will be created and opened effective July 1, 2024.
The new missions include three areas in Utah; Utah Salt Lake City East, Utah Saratoga Springs and Utah Spanish Fork.
In addition, missions will be opened in other areas around the world including in Africa, South America, the Philippines and more.
Here is the list of new missions, which will be opened July 2024:
Africa Central
- Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa South
- Democratic Republic of the Congo Kolwezi
- Kenya Nairobi East
Africa South
- Madagascar Antananarivo North
Africa West
- Ghana Accra North
- Ghana Takoradi
- Nigeria Calabar
- Nigeria Port Harcourt North
- Sierra Leone Bo
Asia
- Cambodia Phnom Penh East
- Thailand Bangkok East
Asia North
- Japan Sendai
Brazil
- Brazil Manaus South
Caribbean
- Dominican Republic Santo Domingo North
Europe Central
- Germany Hamburg
Europe North
- Portugal Porto
México
- México Mexicali
- México Puebla East
North America Central
- Montana Missoula
North America Southeast
- Florida Tallahassee
- South Carolina Charleston
North America Southwest
- Nevada Henderson
- Texas Dallas South
- Texas El Paso
North America West
- California Modesto
Philippines
- Philippines Dumaguete
- Philippines General Santos
- Philippines Tuguegarao
South America Northwest
- Bolivia Cochabamba South
- Ecuador Quito West
- Perú Lima Northeast
South America South
- Argentina Tucumán
- Chile La Serena
Utah
- Utah Salt Lake City East
- Utah Saratoga Springs
- Utah Spanish Fork