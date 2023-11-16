Watch Now
LDS Church announces Jeffrey R. Holland as new Acting President

Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 18:38:10-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called Jeffrey R. Holland to serve as Acting President following the death of M. Russell Ballard.

Holland received the official appointment Tuesday by Church President Russel M. Nelson.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles serves under the direction of the First Presidency, which includes the Church President and two counselors.

Ballard passed away Sunday.

The Church explained that Holland was designated the Acting President because President Dallin H. Oaks currently serves as First Counselor in the First Presidency.

