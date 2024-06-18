LDS church announces public tour dates, dedication for temple in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — More than five years after it was announced, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele is nearly ready to open its doors to the public.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced dates for public tours and dedication of its newest temple, which will become the 23rd operating temple in the Beehive State.

An open house period, where the general public is welcome to tour inside the temple, will be held Thursday, September 26 through Saturday, October 19.

Church leaders noted tours will be available every day, excluding Sundays and Saturday, October 5 for general conference.

After public tours conclude, the temple will be dedicated by church leadership on Sunday, November 10.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple was initially called the Tooele Valley Utah Temple when it was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson in April 2019.

Following a dispute with some community members, the church decided to relocate and rename the temple site, FOX 13's content-sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ground was broken on the new plot in May 2021 and construction has commenced since.

While the general public is welcome to attend tours, after the building is dedicated in November, it will only be accessible to church members in good standing.