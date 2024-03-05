LDS Church buys Kirtland Temple, other historic items for $192 million

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday the acquisitions of the Kirtland Temple, historic Nauvoo buildings, manuscripts and artifacts.

In total, the church paid $192.5 million for the properties and items. Discussions around the ownership transition began in June 2021.

Located in Ohio, the Kirtland Temple was the first temple built by early pioneers in the LDS church and was dedicated in 1836.

Buildings included in the transaction included the Smith family Homestead, the Mansion House, the Nauvoo House, and the Red Brick Store, all located in Nauvoo Illinois.

Items bought by the church include manuscripts and the Bible used in the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible, letters from Joseph Smith to his wife Emma, John Whitmer’s history of the Church, original portraits of Joseph and Emma Smith, the cornerstone of the Nauvoo House, the original door of Liberty Jail, and a document with the title of “Caractors,” which may contain a sample of inscriptions from the gold plates will also be obtained by the church in the acquisition, the church reported.

LDS Church officials said the sites and artifacts related to "significant events and people," while the Community of Christ President Stephen M. Veazey said the transaction, "enables their mission and priorities around the world."

"Together, we share an interest in and reverence for these historic sites and items and are committed to preserving them for future generations," a statement reads in part. "The historic transfer underscores our long-standing effort to preserve religious and cultural heritage and foster respective opportunities for growth and service to the world."

In 1901 the Community of Christ church, then known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints acquired the Kirtland temple after pioneer saints left the area. The church then obtained other properties and items through the Joseph and Emma Smith family over the years.

Community of Christ has offered tours of the historic buildings in Kirtland and Nauvoo for years and the LDS Church announced they will follow that path, continuing to offer free, public tours. The church anticipates opening the historic locations back up on March 25 after they work on transitioning ownership.

Additionally, LDS officials said the church has, "made specific arrangements with Community of Christ to allow for special meetings and gatherings over the coming years."

“We are deeply honored to assume the stewardship of these sacred places, documents, and artifacts,” said Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We thank our friends at Community of Christ for their great care and cooperation in preserving these historical treasures thus far. We are committed to doing the same.”