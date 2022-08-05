LDS church responds after Associated Press sex abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered a statement Friday after the Associated Press published an investigation into the church's "help line" for abuse complaints

The Associated Press reported in their article that thousands of pages of sealed court documents showed how the church's "help line" diverted abuse complaints away from law enforcement, leaving children in dangerous situations.

The article also followed the account of a young girl and her sister who were sexually assaulted for years and reported that their Arizona bishop found out about the assault and kept the abuse a secret.

In a statement Friday, church officials responded, saying the article is "oversimplified and incomplete and is a serious misrepresentation of the Church and its efforts."

The full statement is as follows: