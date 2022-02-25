LDS temple in Ukraine closed 'until further notice'

SALT LAKE CITY — Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints closed the temple located in Kyiv "until further notice."

In an address from the church to Ukranian communities on Tuesday, the Presidency of the Eastern European Territory, led by Hans T. Boom, Scott D. Whiting and Kirill Pokhilko said they are monitoring the situation and praying for those affected.

"The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are fully aware of the current situation, and we are monitoring this situation day by day and hour by hour," the address reads. "Prophets, seers and revelators pray for you and for the hearts of the leaders to be softened for peace."

On the website for the temple, it says the temple is closed and does not give an estimated date for reopening.

The closure comes nearly a month after the church moved all their missionaries out of the country. At the time when missionaries were being evacuated out of the country, the church reported it was out of an "abundance of caution."

Read - LDS missionaries moved out of Ukraine as tensions mount with Russia in eastern Europe

"Many of these missionaries are being reassigned to missions in Europe, and a few missionaries who are approaching their planned release date will complete their missionary service and return home," said LDS Media Relations Manager Sam Penrod at the time of the missionary evacuations. "Missionaries who have recently been called to Ukraine will receive a temporary assignment elsewhere. Some missionaries will serve in Moldova, which is away from any potential conflict areas."

There are about 11,242 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ukraine, with 48 congregations around the country. There are also two missions within Ukraine. The temple located in Kyiv is the sole temple in the country.