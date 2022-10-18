Lee, McMullin clash in their only debate

OREM, Utah — In their only debate for U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Mike Lee and his unaffiliated challenger, Evan McMullin, clashed on numerous fronts.

McMullin went after Lee for votes he's taken while representing Utah in the U.S. Senate. Lee defended his record and suggested McMullin was really a Democrat. The audience itself was chastised for disrupting the debate with cheers overwhelmingly for Lee.

McMullin accused Lee of "broken politics" and a "bootlicker" for former President Donald Trump.

"To suggest i’m beholden to either party, that I've been a bootlicker for either party is folly," Lee retorted.

McMullin challenged Lee over the 2020 election and accused him of trying to help Trump stay in power.

"Sen. Lee, it was a betrayal of the American republic. You were there to stand up for our constitution, but when the barbarians were at the gate you were happy to let them in," McMullin said.

"There is absolutely nothing to the idea that I would have ever supported or ever did support a fake electors plot. Not a scintilla of evidence suggesting that. Yet you continue to suggest that with a cavalier disregard for the truth," Lee replied.

The disagreement continued over January 6th, when Lee held up a pocket U.S. Constitution he carries with him.

"The Constitution is not a prop," McMullin said.

"How dare you, sir," Lee said in response.

The statewide televised debate did have some moments of agreement. Asked about Social Security, both men said they would continue to support it.

Polling shows the race is close with a number of still-undecided voters. Attack ads have blanketed the TV airwaves as another indication of how close the race is. Asked after the debate what they were going to do to win over voters, Lee told reporters he would focus on issues including inflation and pushing for a Republican-controlled Senate. McMullin said he was focusing on building his coalition of Republican, Democrat and independent supporters.

Watch the entire debate here: