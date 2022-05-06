Watch
Lee wants TV warnings about LGBTQ characters, content

Posted at 5:17 PM, May 06, 2022
WASHINGTON — Sen. Mike Lee has signed on to a letter with four other U.S. senators calling on the television parental guidelines monitoring board to update its warning label system to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The letter particularly targets discussion of transgender issues.

In addition, the letter cites Disney’s decision to include LGBTQ characters in some shows, and the company’s opposition to Florida’s law about what can be discussed in classrooms on sexual orientation and gender identity.

