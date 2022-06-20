Left Fork Fire re-ignited in southern Utah

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — This weekend, crews have been working to contain a wildfire located southwest of Bryce Canyon National Park.

The Left Fork Fire was re-ignited after mop-up and containment appeared to have been completed in May.

The fire was human-caused — specifically, from a prescribed fire that was intended to remove logging slash piles on April 7.

High winds contributed to renewed fire activity Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said Sunday that it was about 10 percent contained at 600-700 acres.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Bryce Canyon and the surrounding area, but it is not threatening the park or any structures. No evacuations are in place, and there have not been any injuries.