Leftover rain from tropical storm expected to reach Utah this week, after it batters Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY — Leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Nora, which devastated parts of western Mexico with flooding over the weekend, is expected to reach Utah by midweek bringing an increased chance of rain.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City on Monday morning said that the threat of heavy rainfall would arrive in southwestern Utah Tuesday, then spread north and east across much of the state Wednesday and potentially into Thursday.

Meteorologists said Nora would lose most of its power as it interacted with the rugged terrain of western Mexico. This, however, was not expected to stop the storm from bringing tropical downpours and the threat of flash flooding to the southwestern U.S.

1/3 A combination of a monsoonal moisture surge and remnant moisture from Nora will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to southwestern Utah Tuesday spreading north and east across much of Utah Wednesday (and potentially into Thursday). #utwx pic.twitter.com/eacKCmILTY — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 30, 2021

Over the weekend, Tropical Storm Nora dropped heavy rain along the Gulf of California after weakening from a hurricane that set off floods and landslides on Mexico's Pacific coast. At least one person was dead and seven were missing as of Monday morning in the area.

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Sunday and was moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Its center was about 95 miles (155 kilometers) southeast of Los Mochis.

In Jalisco state, officials said a teenager from Spain was killed Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane. A woman was also missing there after her car was swept away. Officials said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide.

FOX 13 weather Monday morning | August 30, 2021

Mexico’s navy said it was searching for six fishermen from the state of Guerrero who were reported missing at sea.

