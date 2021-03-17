Man claiming he had bomb causes shutdown of Legacy Highway in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man driving who claimed to have a bomb forced the shutdown of Legacy Highway in Davis County Wednesday before he was taken into custody.

North Salt Lake Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam said Michael Looser, 37, was driving a pickup truck with spray-painted windows and an American flag that covered the vehicle's license plate.

FOX 13s Sydney Glenn describes Legacy Parkway shutdown

When police attempted to stop the truck, Looser fled and a pursuit ensued. Woods Cross Police later discontinued the pursuit while Looser ontinued into the North Salt Lake area.

Gwilliam said Looser's truck became inoperable and stopped on the highway near Center Street.

While on the highway, Looser allegedly told police he had a bomb and shotgun in the truck. He also held a lighter in which he possibly tried to ignite the vehicle's gas tank.

Police say Looser was talking nonsensically throughout the incident and swung a metal rod in a "threatening manner" towards officers.

After tear gas and flash bangs were set off, Looser was taken into custody after briefly running down the highway.

(Video below shows Looser running away from police before being apprehended. Courtesy: Kevin Cozens)

Legacy Highway suspect apprehended

Looser gave no statement to police and a motive remains unknown. During a search of the truck, a shotgun was found inside by investigators.

Police said Looser was charged with two counts of Evading Police and one count of Resisting Arrest, with more charges expected.

The Utah Department of Traffic said the shut down was between the Interstate 215 junction and 500 South in Bountiful.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles being rerouted off the highway while police were attempting to end the situation.