Legendary KSTU engineer Al Schultz has passed away

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The man who literally put this television station on the air 44 years ago passed away at the age of 68 Wednesday evening.

Al Schultz was the chief engineer of KSTU FOX 13 for nearly 40 years, having retired in 2017.

Schultz moved to Utah from Springfield, Massachusetts to get "T.V. 20", later known as KSTU FOX 13, on the air. He also navigated the station's transition from video tape to digital and into today.

Schultz also pioneered the establishment of translator stations around the state, helping to bring free television to every corner of Utah.

In a statement, vice president and general manager of KSTU FOX 13 Tim Ermish said, "We've lost the true architect of FOX 13. Al Schultz, our Chief Engineer for almost 40 years. He was here at the beginning in 1978, when we were broadcasting as Channel 20 airing children's programming. Now we are airing more than 60 hours of news a week. We could never have brought this much local news to our great state if not for the behind the scenes hard work and vision of Al Schultz. And while we will miss his great spirit, his legacy will literally live on.. in the airwaves of FOX 13."