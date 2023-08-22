Legendary Mexican restaurant soon opening in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A legendary Mexican restaurant that first opened in Los Angeles more than a century ago is coming to the Beehive State and bringing all of its authentic dishes and delicious cuisine with it.

"El Cholo" has thousands of five-star reviews and claims it was the first Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

Now, the restaurant is expanding to a location in Sugar House with a 9,000-square-foot building located at 2166 South 900 East.

The announcement of the restaurant expansion was first made in 2021 and after years of work, the location is nearly ready to open.

Those close to the restaurant say doors will officially open to customers the last week of September. An exact opening date was not provided.

Salt Lake City visitors will be able to experience roof and patio seating as well as the flavor of authentic dishes at the restaurant.

Mouth-watering entrees including fish tacos, chile con carne, green corn tamales, Santa Barbara enchiladas and more are found on the menus of California locations.