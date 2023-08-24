Lego fan event, chalk art fun, music festivals, Dinah "soar" Days and MORE happening this weekend!

August is nearly over but you have one last weekend to enjoy some summer fun before September begins and brings a new season to Utah.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

ELKO COUNTY (NEVADA)

Wings and Wheels Air show

Take a trip to Wendover for this show with planes, performers, military vehicles and displays on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The air show will start at 10 a.m. and guests are sure to be wowed by tons of fun exhibits and things to explore!

IRON COUNTY

Final Friday Art Walk

In Cedar City, the final art walk for the summer is Friday from 5-8 p.m. Multiple musicians will take the stage and art exhibits will celebrate local artisans in Iron County. It's a FREE event and is happening on The Green and Stone Paths within the city. Check the schedule for more time-specific details.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Bark in the Park



National Dog Day is Saturday and Draper City is hosting an event for pups and their owners. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Galena Dog Park, bring your furry friend to enjoy a toy, snack, paw print crafts, music, food trucks and more!

Bulls Only



This is not a rodeo - it's bull riding! Draper City says the first rule is just to stay alive. This event will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish as professional bull riders try to stay on 1,500-pound bulls. Happening on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ballard Arena.

Brickslopes



Dubbing themselves as Utah's #1 Lego Fan event, this massive expo at Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy will be fun for all members of your Lego-loving family. Enthusiasts will display their massive creations and guests will also be able to participate in tons of interactive fun. Happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday - tickets required!

Mind the Gap Fest



This festival, happening on Women's Equality Day, is seeking to educate Utahns on gender gaps, income gaps, executive position gaps and educational gaps women face in Utah. Organizations will also be present at the festival to share information on their own advocacy work in Utah. the festival is happening on Saturday at The Gateway. Tickets required!

Blue Moon Festival



The Blue Moon is coming and will shine brightly in Utah skies next week! To celebrate this rare occurrence, Holladay is hosting a festival with food trucks, artisan booths, children's tent and more! Happening Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Taste of Pendry

Experience the local tastes of Park City at this event happening Saturday from 3-6 p.m. Food stations will represent dining destinations at Pendry Plaza and live music, a kid zone, shopping and more will keep everyone in the family entertained. Tickets required.

U.S. Freestyle Ultimate Airwave

Aerial ski athletes from around the world will compete on Saturday all day at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City! The event is free for the public to attend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Once the event ends, there will be a Flying Ace Allstars Freestyle show to end the night - which tickets are required for.

UINTAH COUNTY

Dinah "soar" Days

Soar high above the skies in Vernal at this hot air balloon festival! The "Dinah-Soar" Days are happening from Friday to Sunday on Main Street and includes a dino dash, food trucks, hot air balloons, a chalk art festival, concerts and more!

UTAH COUNTY

Chalk the Block

At this three-day art festival, see how artists use chalk to create masterpieces on the street. The parking lot at the Shops at Riverwoods will be transformed into a captivating masterpiece. Food and live entertainment will also keep the energy high throughout this event on Thursday through Saturday.

Bolivian Festival

Celebrate Bolivian culture in Utah at this special festival hosted at the University Place Mall on Saturday from 3-9 p.m. You can look forward to live performances, traditional dance, art, crafts, kids zone, music, food and more!

WASATCH COUNTY

