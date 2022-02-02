Lehi assisted living facility closing after violations indicate residents were in ‘imminent danger’

LEHI, Utah — An assisted living facility in Lehi is in the process of discharging its residents before their license expires at the end of the month.

In December, the Utah Department of Health’s Bureau of Licensing and Certification issued a complaint survey at Harmony Hills of Lehi. The 35-page report detailed a number of findings that qualified as Class I and Class II violations.

In a letter to the administrator of Harmony Hills, the Bureau of Licensing and Certification outlined their decision to revoke the facilities’ license and issue a conditional license. “The survey found five Class I violations relating to the imminent danger of residents. Based on the findings of the survey, a decision has been made to revoke the Standard License and issue a Conditional License to your facility from December 13, 2021 to February 13, 2022,” read the letter. “The Conditional License is being issued due to the severity of the Class I violations and the six other Class II violations.”

The Bureau gave Harmony Hills conditions to meet and exceed, including a civil money penalty to be paid for the Class I violations. However, according to a second letter the Bureau issued to the owner of Harmony Hills on Monday, the facility did not make the appropriate changes to keep operating.

“The facility has not corrected the non-compliance issues and the conditional license, issued December 13, 2021, will expire,” the letter stated.

Residents and their families were observed packing items into vehicles by FOX 13 News cameras on Tuesday. The Utah Assisted Living Association has been helping with staffing at the facility since they were told of the violations and closure.

“It’s always concerning when you have a building that has issues with the state,” said Scott Monson, president of the Utah Assisted Living Association. “The state’s, their hands have been tied, and their actions in this case are to protect the residents, and it’s good to know that we have workers that are protecting residents.”

Residents are being cared for by additional staff brought into the facility to help provide care during the transition process. FOX 13 News reached out to Harmony Hills for comment but did not get a reply.