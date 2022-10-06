Lehi family mourns the sudden loss of their eighteen-year-old son

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi family is mourning the unexpected loss of their high school son, eighteen-year-old Carter Hult, who passed away on September 17.

His parents, Nate and Meredith Hult, hope Carter’s motto to “Be cool, be kind” lives on.

“People have all mentioned his sparkle, his light, his fun, his sense of humor,” said Meredith.

Carter placed in a national journalism competition where he confidently struts the streets of California, campaigning kindness for a public service announcement.

“The key to being cool is being kind,” said Carter. “I mean, who doesn’t love a mean big loving machine like me?”

“You don’t expect the biggest kid in class to get bullied,” said Meredith. “After the bullying, it changed him. He decided that he was going to look for those who felt invisible.”

The 6’5” high school senior was an offensive guard for the Lone Peak High School football team.

Since his death, the Hults have been overwhelmed with stories of Carter’s kindness towards others. Community members have placed heartwarming messages on their doors and have created art pieces and accessories in honor of him.

“The love, thoughts, texts, e-mails, people coming over,” listed Nate. “It was very, very humbling.”

Over the weekend at the Lone Peak and Skyridge football game, there was a 52-second moment of silence for #52.

“To feel them honor him and to mourn with us, it was not a dry eye in our area there,” said Meredith. “To just feel our community’s love and support and just that he mattered, that he was seen, that he was visible, was really touching.”