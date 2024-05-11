Lehi High School teacher injured, hospitalized after accident during class

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi High School teacher was injured and taken to the hospital after an accident during class Friday morning. Counseling teams will be available to anyone in need of support.

The accident occurred during class at 11:38 a.m., no students were injured.

Parents of all students were notified and support services and crisis counseling was made available for them.

A statement from the Alpine School District and Lehi Police Department reads in part:

We extend our deepest concern to the teacher involved and their family during this difficult time.

We are grateful that no students were injured in the accident and we appreciate the swift and professional response from Lehi Fire and Police. We continue to work with our first responder partners to ensure our school community is safe and informed.

The incident remains under investigation, no other information is available at this time.

