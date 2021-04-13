Lehi to consider vote on tax hike for recreation, arts and parks

LEHI, Utah — Lehi voters could see a ballot question asking them to consider a small tax increase to fund recreation, arts and parks in the city.

The Lehi City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether or not to include such a question on the ballot this November.

"This sales tax would assess $1 for every $1,000 in sales occurring within Lehi City. Most cities in Utah County already assess this tax. Proceeds will be available to fund parks, recreation, and arts facilities and programs," a document outlining the mayor's tentative budget for fiscal year 2022 states.

The Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) tax, also known as a Recreation, Arts and Parks (RAP) tax, would add an estimated $1.3 to $1.5 million to the city's coffers, Lehi Free Press reports.

Lehi voters rejected a similar proposal in 2015, the report says.