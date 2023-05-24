Lehi using preventive measures to tackle high water from spring runoff

LEHI, Utah — Cities in Utah have been working to mitigate flooding as the spring runoff continues.

Tuesday at Lehi Elementary School, high, flowing water could be seen in the back and front parking lots of the school.

It caught the attention of residents who were in the area, like Brooke Church.

"We were noticing driving by earlier that there was a bunch of parents and school activities happening with a river going through the parking lot," said Church.

Church has called Lehi home for 16 years.

She says preparing for the flood waters and runoff has been top of mind.

"We know the different areas that will flood first, so we've been watching Lehi Elementary, watching Dry Creek as kind of early indicators of what to expect throughout the season," said Church.

Lehi City spokeswoman Jeanteil Livingston told FOX 13 News that the school was built between two channels back in 1951.

"It was engineered so that the water from our reservoir would first hit a splitter, which is right before State Street," said Livingston. "Behind the school is the waste ditch, in front of the school is Dry Creek, and so it's designed to flow between the school."

She says the school is also prepared every year, knowing that there will most likely be some runoff in the spring.

"A bridge was built... so that the kids and staff can safely cross the waters," said Livingston.

Livingston says the city has been planning for possible flooding for months, and they have given out more than 56,000 sandbags this year so that residents can be prepared.

She said Utah County volunteer dive teams have come out and helped clean out debris in the Dry Creek Reservoir in the last couple of weeks.

Livingston said they have worked to mitigate the chances of flooding, especially around the school. She said back in 2019, a lot of homes in that area dealt with flooding in their basements.

"We did a lot of things to improve from that time; the Dry Creek reservoir had a lot of modifications," said Livingston. "We now have the capacity to hold that water, but also to control the water that is coming through."

As the spring runoff continues, Livingston says they are confident they have things contained. She adds that the city will continue to look at better solutions after the season is over.