LGBTQ+ community closes out Pride Week with march, rally in SLC

Tens of thousands of Utahns marched through downtown Salt Lake City Sunday to help close out Utah’s Pride Week.

More than 20,000 people participated in the "Rainbow March & Rally."

Look at that crowd! Tens of thousands of Utahns marched through downtown Salt Lake City today to help close out Pride Week. https://t.co/IczfXPAG0p pic.twitter.com/s6U38gmONZ — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) June 7, 2021

Jonathan Folk with the Utah Pride Center says it was beautiful to see everyone together again after Pride events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

And while there were certainly a lot of people there, Folk said they had to scale down the event.

"We really wanted to get back to how Pride started," said Folk, Utah Pride Center's COO. "Pride started as a protest and a rally and a march, and that’s what we brought back for this year specifically because we couldn’t have food vendors and floats and have a super large gathering.”

Folk says planning has already started for next year — with hopes the normal crowds can be back again.

Watch the video above for more on what the event means to members of the LGBTQ+ community.