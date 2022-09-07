LGBTQ community in Salt Lake City shares concerns as violent crime continues

SALT LAKE CITY — Local communities in downtown Salt Lake City say the rising frequency in violent crimes are negatively impacting them and making marginalized groups feel less safe.

The latest incident happened Saturday when a man was shot and killed outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. The shooter turned himself in days later and is being charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

"It's a continuation of a number of issues that have been ongoing downtown, especially this summer we've seen," Said Co-CEO of the Utah Pride Center Jessica Dummar. "Hoping that we're going to address them really soon."

According to Dummar, violent crimes are not a rare occasion. The group is located near Smith's Ballpark and believe that safety is paramount as Salt Lake Pride Parade is only months away.

"Having crime in our area is a huge deal," said Dummar. "If people don't feel safe, then our community center, the safe space that we are trying to build, doesn't exist."

Dummar added that crime can impact minority communities more so than others, requiring extra consideration when addressing public safety. With one possible solution being investing in the area and targeting root causes for crime to occur in the first place.

"We would love to see a rejuvenation of downtown, a rejuvenation of this area through an investment by the city," said Dummar. "To focus on a way where it's not gentrification, [but] uplifting an authentic community within the city."