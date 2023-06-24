LGBTQ+ group celebrating Pride in historically FLDS community

HILDALE, Utah — Two towns on the Utah-Arizona border that are deep-rooted in Fundamentalist Latter-day Saint religious ties will be celebrating Pride this weekend.

Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona make up what used to be known as and is nicknamed "Short Creek," an area known for its polygamous community and ties to the FLDS Church.

“The history of the town, I feel like it kind of gets a bad rap,” said Jordan Aldrich.

Two years ago, Short Creek’s queer community tried to march in the annual 4th of July parade, but parade officials didn’t allow them to participate due to community backlash.

“Regardless of whether the community wants to exclude us from events, we are here anyway, and we will continue to be in those public spaces, just like everybody else,” said Aldrich.

Last year, Short Creek Pride was included in the 4th of July parade, and Aldrich says they plan on marching with their community again this year.

Carol Chatwin

“It's not always easy to be a queer person in such a small town, especially a small conservative town,” he said.

On top of that, Aldrich is planning a "Pride Day" on Saturday evening with a barbeque, music and lawn games.

“If you want the community to change how they treat queer people, it's important that we are visible, and we don't hide, and we come together to show that we are stronger than anything they could throw at us,” said Aldrich.

"Short Creek Pride Day" will take place Saturday at Cottonwood Park in Colorado City from 5 to 9 p.m.