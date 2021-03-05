LGBTQ students at BYU light up the ‘Y’ in rainbow colors

PROVO, Utah — At first they looked like colorful sparks.

Bright bursts of blue and green and red flashed Thursday night on the dark mountain that stands over Provo. An orange one would shine for a second and then extinguish. Another in purple would strike up a few feet away before flickering out.

And then, just a few minutes before 8 p.m., they seemed to catch fire. Dozens of the little lights all ignited at once.

In rows of rainbow colors, they took a distinct shape: The lights illuminated the letter “Y” that sits on the hillside representing Brigham Young University.

The powerful display was planned by a group of LGBTQ students at the private religious school. And while Bradley Talbot, a gay student who organized the event, said it wasn’t a protest, he acknowledged that it was meant to send a message.

