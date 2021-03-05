Menu

LGBTQ students at BYU light up the ‘Y’ in rainbow colors

The event was meant to mark the anniversary of when the university clarified that same-sex romantic behavior was “not compatible” with its rules.
(Isaac Hale | Special to The Tribune)
The Y on Y Mountain east of Provo is lit in rainbow-flag colors to show support for the LGBTQ+ community on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 07:29:26-05

PROVO, Utah — At first they looked like colorful sparks.

Bright bursts of blue and green and red flashed Thursday night on the dark mountain that stands over Provo. An orange one would shine for a second and then extinguish. Another in purple would strike up a few feet away before flickering out.

And then, just a few minutes before 8 p.m., they seemed to catch fire. Dozens of the little lights all ignited at once.

In rows of rainbow colors, they took a distinct shape: The lights illuminated the letter “Y” that sits on the hillside representing Brigham Young University.

The powerful display was planned by a group of LGBTQ students at the private religious school. And while Bradley Talbot, a gay student who organized the event, said it wasn’t a protest, he acknowledged that it was meant to send a message.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.

