Liberty Park shooting suspect arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for shooting a man in the leg at Liberty Park on Tuesday night.

22-year-old Aaron Kage Chesnut was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police said, at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Liberty Park to investigate a shooting. A witness reported someone was shot in the leg. Responding officers located the victim being helped by bystanders. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim told investigators a man by the name of “KC” shot him.

Through the investigation, SLCPD learned information to confirm Chesnut as the suspect.

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, officers received information regarding Chesnut’s whereabouts. Responding officers were able to locate Chesnut and took him into custody without incident.

