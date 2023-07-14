License renewal for Diamond Ranch Academy denied by the State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Health and Human Services denied a license renewal for a Utah boarding school for "troubled teens" that has received multiple complaints and even lawsuits against it.

Diamond Ranch Academy, located in Hurricane, must discharge all of its clients on or before August 14, 2023, according to a notice issued by the state of Utah.

In the notice sent to the school by the DHHS, it cites multiple concerns that explain why their license renewal was denied.

Reasons include "severe physical neglect" issued against the school's assistant medical director by Child Protective Services, failure to monitor staff, as well as three student deaths at the school.

Most recently, Taylor Goodridge, 17, died of a treatable condition on December 20, 2022, at the boarding school. Her father is now suing the school for medical neglect.

Autopsy reports revealed Taylor died of Peritonitis, an infection of the abdomen, which led to Sepsis and organ failure. Medical reports show Taylor was throwing up for weeks at the school and complaining of severe pain.

In 2009, James Shirley Jr., 14, died of complications from congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a genetic disorder, while at Diamond Ranch Academy.

According to a lawsuit, in 2013, the academy left a suicidal 16-year-old boy unsupervised and staff members did not help for nearly three minutes when he took his own life.

In addition to the license renewal denial for the school to operate as a therapeutic school and residential treatment, a second license was denied for the school to operate for day treatment and outpatient treatment.

The notice issued to Diamond Ranch Academy states that the business has 15 calendar days to request an administrative hearing if there is a disputed issue of fact.