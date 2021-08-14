LifeFlight crews train for rescue operations

SOLITUDE, Utah — Intermountain LifeFlight is the only civilian-certified rescue helicopter in the country.

And so far in 2021, they have already lifted and rescued more people than the entire year of 2020.

FOX 13 got an exclusive look inside training for this elite crew on Friday.

Each team of three consists of a flight paramedic, a pilot and a hoist rescuer.

“Like all skills, I would argue it is perishable and you have to train; you have to train fairly consistently,” said Dave Weber, a flight medic and the leader of the training.

Weber said there are two possible reasons why there are more flights this year.

"One, I think there is seemingly more people getting outside now,” he said. "The second thing is perhaps some of those people newer to the outdoors are less prepared.”

All of that means their training is now more important than ever.

